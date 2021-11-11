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Recipe details
Mapbox
69.7K records
Key facts about Mapbox
- Records
- 69665 records
- Websites tracked
- 69665 websites use Mapbox
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Geographical
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Mapbox
Mapbox is an American provider of custom online maps for websites and applications such as Foursquare, Lonely Planet, the Financial Times, The Weather Channel, Instacart Inc. and Snapchat. Since 2010, it has rapidly expanded the niche of custom maps, as a response to the limited choice offered by map providers such as Google Maps.
About this recipe
Mapbox is the creator of, or a significant contributor to, some open source mapping libraries and applications, including the Mapbox GL-JS JavaScript library, the MBTiles specification, the TileMill cartography IDE, the Leaflet JavaScript library, and the CartoCSS map styling language and parser.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites