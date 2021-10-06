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Recipe details

Marchex Pixel

Marchex Pixel

3.6K recordsNASDAQ:MCHX

Key facts about Marchex Pixel

Records
3639 records
Websites tracked
3639 websites use Marchex Pixel
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:MCHX
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. is a Seattle-based public company, founded in 2003, with more than 300 employees. Marchex is a B2B call and conversational analytics company. It specializes in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze conversation data between businesses and customers. Marchex provides businesses “actionable insights” to improve customer experiences over the phone, SMS, messaging and chat.

About this recipe

Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel. Marchex uses a pixel to connect its products with the customer website.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research