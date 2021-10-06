Back to overview
Recipe details
Marchex Pixel
3.6K recordsNASDAQ:MCHX
Key facts about Marchex Pixel
- Records
- 3639 records
- Websites tracked
- 3639 websites use Marchex Pixel
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MCHX
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc. is a Seattle-based public company, founded in 2003, with more than 300 employees. Marchex is a B2B call and conversational analytics company. It specializes in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze conversation data between businesses and customers. Marchex provides businesses “actionable insights” to improve customer experiences over the phone, SMS, messaging and chat.
About this recipe
Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel. Marchex uses a pixel to connect its products with the customer website.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research