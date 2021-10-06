About Marin Software

Marin Software is an online advertising company is founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco. Christopher Lien (one of the founders) came up with the concept for Marin Software following a brief stint working for an online ad firm in 2005. He realised that search advertisers had no viable software for managing their online campaigns, especially larger advertisers. In April 2007, Marin Search Marketer made its debut and became commercially available in North America, signing Razorfish, Trouve Media, and ZipRealty. Marin Search Marketer has since become MarinOne. Search, social, and eCommerce are its uses.