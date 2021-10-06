About

MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer and bringing search, social, and eCommerce advertising into a single platform. MarinOne is designed to take full advantage of all available data including your CRM, data warehouse, and publisher data, and third-party signals. MarinOne aligns your ad campaigns across multiple publishers, helping you get the spend mix right while analyzing each channel’s influence on one another.