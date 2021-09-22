Mastercard
About
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.
It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.