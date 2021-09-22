About

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions.