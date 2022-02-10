Recipes overview
Matomo On-Premise
325.9K records
Marketing and Sales
About
Matomo offers an on-premise and cloud-hosted service. The on-premise service of Matomo (formerly Piwik) provides you with a secure, cost-effective and reliable analytics solution, while still allowing you to have full control and ownership of your data and privacy.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.