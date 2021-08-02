Recipe details
Matterport Cloud
Key facts about Matterport Cloud
- Records
- 15454 records
- Websites tracked
- 15454 websites use Matterport Cloud
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MTTR
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Matterport
Matterport was founded in 2011 by Dave Gausebeck, Matt Bell, and Mike Beebe. They provide a platform to capture, store and share 3D images and models. Matterport supports a customer base that needs an integrated 3D model service to operate their businesses. The company is primarily based in Sunnyvale, California with additional offices in San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York City, New York; and London, United Kingdom.
About this recipe
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. The all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space. This recipe shows the websites that implemented the Matterport technology.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research