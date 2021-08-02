Recipes overview
Matterport Cloud
14.7K records
NASDAQ:MTTR
Asset management
Publishing
About
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. The all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space. This recipe shows the websites that implemented the Matterport technology.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.