Matterport Cloud

About Matterport

Matterport was founded in 2011 by Dave Gausebeck, Matt Bell, and Mike Beebe. They provide a platform to capture, store and share 3D images and models. Matterport supports a customer base that needs an integrated 3D model service to operate their businesses. The company is primarily based in Sunnyvale, California with additional offices in San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York City, New York; and London, United Kingdom.