Recipe details
MercadoPago
Key facts about MercadoPago
- Records
- 303722 records
- Websites tracked
- 303722 websites use MercadoPago
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MELI
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- E-commerce, Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About MercadoLibre
Mercado Libre, founded in 1999, is an Argentine company headquartered in Buenos Aires, incorporated in the United States that operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions, including mercadolibre.com. As of 2016, Mercado Libre had 174.2 million users in Latin America, making it the region's most popular e-commerce site by number of visitors. The company has operations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Spain, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Mercado Libre operates under five main business units. MarketPlace is its platform for users to sell products, Mercado Pago is its payment platform for online sales, Mercado Publicado is the advertising portion of Mercado Libre, Mercado Shops is a tool designed to enhance the platform's overall ecosystem, and Mercado Crédito is the company's credit line.
About this recipe
MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America. It was launched in 2004 and has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. MercadoPago is designed to facilitate transactions both on and off the MercadoLibre's marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
MercadoShops
Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store.129 recordsNASDAQ:MELI