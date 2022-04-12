Recipes overview
MercadoShops

10.1K records
NASDAQ:MELI
Asset management
E-commerce
About

Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store with no activation cost and it can be made in just a few minutes.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

