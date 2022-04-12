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Recipe details

MercadoShops

MercadoShops

129 recordsNASDAQ:MELI

Key facts about MercadoShops

Records
129 records
Websites tracked
129 websites use MercadoShops
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:MELI
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About MercadoLibre

Mercado Libre, founded in 1999, is an Argentine company headquartered in Buenos Aires, incorporated in the United States that operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions, including mercadolibre.com. As of 2016, Mercado Libre had 174.2 million users in Latin America, making it the region's most popular e-commerce site by number of visitors. The company has operations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Spain, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Mercado Libre operates under five main business units. MarketPlace is its platform for users to sell products, Mercado Pago is its payment platform for online sales, Mercado Publicado is the advertising portion of Mercado Libre, Mercado Shops is a tool designed to enhance the platform's overall ecosystem, and Mercado Crédito is the company's credit line.

About this recipe

Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store with no activation cost and it can be made in just a few minutes.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • MercadoPago

    MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.

    303.7K recordsNASDAQ:MELI