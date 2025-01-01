About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Meta for Business, formerly known as Facebook for Business, is a comprehensive platform that provides tools and resources for businesses to effectively engage with their audience across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It offers solutions for creating and managing business pages, running targeted advertising campaigns, and accessing analytics to measure performance.