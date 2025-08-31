About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

Workplace from Meta, launched in 2016, is a collaboration platform designed to enhance organizational communication through features like instant messaging, file sharing, video conferencing, live video broadcasting, and a centralized knowledge library. Developed by Meta Platforms, the service integrates seamlessly with tools like Office 365 and Google Workspace, enabling teams to collaborate efficiently and build strong internal communities. However, Meta has announced plans to discontinue Workplace, making it read-only after August 31, 2025, and shutting it down entirely by June 1, 2026, as the company shifts focus to AI and metaverse projects.