About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

The Meta Pixel (formerly known as Facebook Pixel) is a JavaScript code snippet that website owners can embed to monitor visitor interactions, assess the effectiveness of their advertising, and build targeted audiences for future ad campaigns. By capturing data on user actions, such as page views and conversions, the Meta Pixel enables businesses to optimize their ads and retarget users who have previously engaged with their site. Implementing the Meta Pixel involves adding the code to your website's header, allowing for seamless tracking of user behavior and enhanced ad performance analysis.