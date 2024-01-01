Metanet Hosting
About group.one
group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
Metanet Hosting, a service offered by Metanet AG, provides reliable and secure web hosting solutions for businesses and individuals in Switzerland. Their hosting services include domain registration, shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), and dedicated servers, all backed by robust infrastructure and expert support. Metanet Hosting ensures high performance, data security, and flexible scaling options to meet the evolving needs of their clients' online presence.
