Metanet Hosting

About group.one

group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath

Metanet Hosting, a service offered by Metanet AG, provides reliable and secure web hosting solutions for businesses and individuals in Switzerland. Their hosting services include domain registration, shared hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), and dedicated servers, all backed by robust infrastructure and expert support. Metanet Hosting ensures high performance, data security, and flexible scaling options to meet the evolving needs of their clients' online presence.

Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.

