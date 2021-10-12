Recipe details
Microsoft 365
Key facts about Microsoft 365
- Records
- 18723434 records
- Websites tracked
- 18723434 websites use Microsoft 365
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MSFT
- Industries
- Asset management, Business Information providers
- Categories
- Cloud, Email
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Microsoft
Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.
About this recipe
Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, is a line of subscription services offered by Microsoft which adds to and includes the Microsoft Office product line. It was launched in 2017. Microsoft 365 encompasses subscription plans that allow use of the Microsoft Office software suite over the life of the subscription, as well as cloud-based software-as-a-service products for business environments, such as hosted Exchange Server, Skype for Business Server, and SharePoint, among others.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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