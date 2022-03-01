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Recipe details

Microsoft Advertising

Microsoft Advertising

357.6K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

Key facts about Microsoft Advertising

Records
357629 records
Websites tracked
357629 websites use Microsoft Advertising
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:MSFT
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Advertising
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

About this recipe

Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads, Microsoft adCenter and MSN adCenter) is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines. Similar to Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising uses both the maximum amount an advertiser is willing to pay per click (PPC) on their ad and the advertisement's click-through rate (CTR) to determine how frequently an advertisement is shown. This system encourages advertisers to write effective ads and to advertise only on searches which are relevant to their advertisement. Microsoft Advertising allows advertisers to target their ads by restricting their ads to a given set of demographics and by increasing their bids whenever the ad is seen by a user of a certain demographic.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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