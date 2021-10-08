Microsoft Ajax CDN

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

About this recipe

The Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications. By taking advantage of the CDN, the performance of Ajax applications can be significantly improved. The contents of the CDN are cached on servers located around the world. In addition, the CDN enables browsers to reuse cached third party JavaScript files for web sites that are located in different domains.