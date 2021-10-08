Recipes overview
Microsoft Ajax CDN
108.1K records
NASDAQ:MSFT
Asset management
Hosting
About
The Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications. By taking advantage of the CDN, the performance of Ajax applications can be significantly improved. The contents of the CDN are cached on servers located around the world. In addition, the CDN enables browsers to reuse cached third party JavaScript files for web sites that are located in different domains.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.