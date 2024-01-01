About Microsoft

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

About this recipe

Microsoft ASP.NET is a widely adopted web development framework that provides developers with the tools and resources to build modern, scalable, and secure web applications. With a strong emphasis on performance and productivity, ASP.NET offers a versatile platform for creating dynamic websites and services. Its robust features, extensive libraries, and seamless integration with other Microsoft technologies make it a favored choice among developers for developing a wide range of web solutions, from e-commerce platforms to content management systems. ASP.NET's ongoing support and regular updates ensure that developers can continue to create cutting-edge web applications that meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.