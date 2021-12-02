Recipes overview
Microsoft Clarity
79K records
NASDAQ:MSFT
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
Microsoft Clarity is a free analytics tool which provides website usage statistics, session recording, and heatmaps. It is an easy-to-use and robust platform. Microsoft Clarit summarises information in the form of dashboards, and allows you to explore and highlight interesting segments and behaviours
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.