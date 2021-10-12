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Recipe details

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft Dynamics 365

26.3K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

Key facts about Microsoft Dynamics 365

Records
26340 records
Websites tracked
26340 websites use Microsoft Dynamics 365
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:MSFT
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

About this recipe

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) intelligent business applications. It was first released in 2016. With Dynamics 365 a portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences can be created.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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