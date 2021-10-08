Recipes overview
About

Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash. A plugin for Silverlight is still available for a very small number of browsers. Silverlight is a free powerful development tool for creating engaging, interactive user experiences for Web and mobile applications.

