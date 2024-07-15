Recipe details
Microsoft Silverlight
Key facts about Microsoft Silverlight
- Records
- 2480 records
- Websites tracked
- 2480 websites use Microsoft Silverlight
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MSFT
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Microsoft
Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.
About this recipe
Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash. A plugin for Silverlight is still available for a very small number of browsers. Silverlight is a free powerful development tool for creating engaging, interactive user experiences for Web and mobile applications.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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