Microsoft Windows Server

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

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Windows Server refers to any type of server instance that is installed, operated and managed by any of the Windows Server family of operating systems. Windows Server exhibits and provides the same capability, features and operating mechanism of a standard server operating system and is based on the Windows NT architecture. Windows Server is generally capable of providing server-oriented services, such as the ability to host a website, user management, resource management across users and applications, messaging, security and authorization and many other server-focused services.