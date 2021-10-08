Microsoft Windows Server

About

Windows Server refers to any type of server instance that is installed, operated and managed by any of the Windows Server family of operating systems. Windows Server exhibits and provides the same capability, features and operating mechanism of a standard server operating system and is based on the Windows NT architecture. Windows Server is generally capable of providing server-oriented services, such as the ability to host a website, user management, resource management across users and applications, messaging, security and authorization and many other server-focused services.