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Recipe details
Mimecast Email Security
241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME
Key facts about Mimecast Email Security
- Records
- 241360 records
- Websites tracked
- 241360 websites use Mimecast Email Security
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:MIME
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Mimecast
Mimecast Limited is a company specializing in cloud-based email management for Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Office 365, including security, archiving, and continuity services to protect business mail.
About this recipe
Organizations and employees are targets for increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks designed to steal money, credentials, customer data, and other valuable intellectual property. Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection defends against spear-phishing, ransomware, impersonation, and other targeted email attacks.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research