Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Mimecast Email Security

Mimecast Email Security

241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME

Key facts about Mimecast Email Security

Records
241360 records
Websites tracked
241360 websites use Mimecast Email Security
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:MIME
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited is a company specializing in cloud-based email management for Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Office 365, including security, archiving, and continuity services to protect business mail.

About this recipe

Organizations and employees are targets for increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks designed to steal money, credentials, customer data, and other valuable intellectual property. Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection defends against spear-phishing, ransomware, impersonation, and other targeted email attacks.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research