Mindbody
About Mindbody
Mindbody Inc. is a software company founded in 2001. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, the company provides software solutions for businesses in the health and wellness industry, offering tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, marketing, and management of fitness, wellness, and beauty services. Mindbody's mission is to enable businesses and professionals in the wellness sector to streamline their operations and enhance the overall client experience through their software platform. Over the years, the company has grown to become a leading provider of technology solutions for the health and wellness industry, serving clients worldwide.
About this recipe
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.