About Mindbody

Mindbody Inc. is a software company founded in 2001. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, the company provides software solutions for businesses in the health and wellness industry, offering tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, marketing, and management of fitness, wellness, and beauty services. Mindbody's mission is to enable businesses and professionals in the wellness sector to streamline their operations and enhance the overall client experience through their software platform. Over the years, the company has grown to become a leading provider of technology solutions for the health and wellness industry, serving clients worldwide.

