About Miro

Founded in 2011 by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin, Miro, originally known as RealtimeBoard, is a visual collaboration platform designed to facilitate innovation among distributed teams. With co-headquarters in San Francisco and Amsterdam, Miro has experienced significant growth, serving over 80 million users across 250,000 organizations, including industry leaders like Nike, IKEA, Deloitte, and Cisco.

About this recipe

Miro offers an AI-powered online workspace that enables teams to brainstorm, plan, and execute projects collaboratively. Key features include an infinite canvas, real-time and asynchronous collaboration tools, pre-built templates, and integrations with popular applications such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. These capabilities support various use cases, including agile workflows, product development, and strategic planning, empowering teams to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity.