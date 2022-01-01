About

Mollie Components is a set of Javascript APIs that allow you to add the fields needed for credit card holder data to your own checkout, in a way that is fully PCI-DSS SAQ-A compliant. Mollie Components does not give you access to the card holder data. Instead, when the checkout is submitted, you use Mollie Components to exchange the card holder data for a cardToken which you can use with the Create payment or Create order endpoints.