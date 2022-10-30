Mollie is a pioneer in payments and one of Europe’s fastest-growing payment service providers. Their mission is to help businesses grow and democratise the digital economy by simplifying financial services. Already trusted by more than 130,000 businesses, their payments solution offers quick onboarding, transparent pricing, no lock-in contracts, leading and local payment methods, an extensive range of powerful plugins and local support.

About this recipe

Mollie Components is a set of Javascript APIs that allow you to add the fields needed for credit card holder data to your own checkout, in a way that is fully PCI-DSS SAQ-A compliant. Mollie Components does not give you access to the card holder data. Instead, when the checkout is submitted, you use Mollie Components to exchange the card holder data for a cardToken which you can use with the Create payment or Create order endpoints.