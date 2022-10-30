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Recipe details

Mollie Components

Mollie Components

799 records

Key facts about Mollie Components

Records
799 records
Websites tracked
799 websites use Mollie Components
Industries
Payment industry
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mollie

Mollie is a pioneer in payments and one of Europe’s fastest-growing payment service providers. Their mission is to help businesses grow and democratise the digital economy by simplifying financial services. Already trusted by more than 130,000 businesses, their payments solution offers quick onboarding, transparent pricing, no lock-in contracts, leading and local payment methods, an extensive range of powerful plugins and local support.

About this recipe

Mollie Components is a set of Javascript APIs that allow you to add the fields needed for credit card holder data to your own checkout, in a way that is fully PCI-DSS SAQ-A compliant. Mollie Components does not give you access to the card holder data. Instead, when the checkout is submitted, you use Mollie Components to exchange the card holder data for a cardToken which you can use with the Create payment or Create order endpoints.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

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  • Mollie

    Mollie is a Dutch payment service provider that processes online payments for companies.

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