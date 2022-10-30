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Recipe details

Mollie

Mollie

114.9K records

Key facts about Mollie

Records
114938 records
Websites tracked
114938 websites use Mollie
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mollie

Mollie is a pioneer in payments and one of Europe’s fastest-growing payment service providers. Their mission is to help businesses grow and democratise the digital economy by simplifying financial services. Already trusted by more than 130,000 businesses, their payments solution offers quick onboarding, transparent pricing, no lock-in contracts, leading and local payment methods, an extensive range of powerful plugins and local support.

About this recipe

Mollie is a Dutch payment service provider that processes online payments for companies. If you buy something online from one of Mollies merchants, they make sure that your money is transferred safely from your bank to the merchant's bank. Since they arrange the payment process, you may see Mollie or Stg Mollie Payments on your bank statement.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

Related to this recipe

  • Mollie Components

    Mollie Components is a set of Javascript APIs that allow you to add the fields needed for credit card holder data to your own checkout.

    799 records