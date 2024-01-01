Monday.com
About Monday
Monday.com is a cloud-based work operating system that helps organizations manage their work, projects, and team collaboration in one digital workspace. It provides a customizable platform that can be adapted to suit various industries and teams, offering tools for project management, task tracking, team collaboration, and process automation.
About this recipe
Monday is a versatile and customizable work management platform designed to help teams and organizations streamline their processes, collaborate effectively, and manage projects efficiently in a single digital workspace. It offers a range of features, including task tracking, project planning, team collaboration tools, and process automation capabilities
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.