About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a software company founded by Syed Balkhi, a prominent figure in the WordPress ecosystem. Established in 2013, the company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. Awesome Motive specializes in developing WordPress plugins and themes designed to enhance website functionality and user experience. Their products, including popular plugins like OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, and more, are widely used by WordPress users and businesses worldwide to improve their websites' performance and capabilities. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for website optimization and marketing, with a strong focus on empowering website owners and developers within the WordPress community.

About this recipe

MonsterInsights is a popular WordPress plugin that simplifies Google Analytics integration for website owners, providing valuable insights into website traffic and user behavior. It offers features like custom event tracking, e-commerce tracking, and detailed reports, helping users make informed decisions to improve their online performance.