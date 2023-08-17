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Recipe details

Mux Video Streaming

Mux Video Streaming

17.1K records

Key facts about Mux Video Streaming

Records
17091 records
Websites tracked
17091 websites use Mux Video Streaming
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mux

Mux is a company that specializes in providing APIs and tools for video streaming integration. Founded by professionals with a background in the online video industry, Mux offers solutions in video encoding, delivery, and analytics. The company's platform is designed to assist developers in integrating video capabilities into their applications, aiming to streamline the complexities of video streaming. Over time, Mux has established itself as a notable player in the video technology sector.

About this recipe

Mux is a video streaming company that offers APIs and tools for developers to integrate video capabilities into their applications. Specializing in video encoding, delivery, and performance analytics, Mux aims to ensure high-quality streaming across various devices and network conditions.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research