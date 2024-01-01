About Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation is a South Korean technology company known for its search engine, Naver, which is one of the most popular in South Korea. Founded in 1999, the company offers a wide range of services including web portals, online shopping, digital comics, AI-powered services, and its messaging app, LINE, which is widely used across Asia. Naver also operates a cloud platform and is a key player in South Korea’s tech ecosystem, fostering innovation in AI, content creation, and digital platforms.

Naver Analytics is a web analytics platform designed to help businesses and website owners monitor user activity on their websites. It offers in-depth insights into traffic sources, user demographics, behavior patterns, and site performance metrics. The tool helps businesses optimize their digital strategies by providing data to improve user engagement and conversion rates. Naver Analytics is especially tailored for websites that target South Korean audiences, aligning with Naver's dominance in the Korean internet ecosystem.