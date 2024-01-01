Naver Maps
About Naver Corporation
Naver Corporation is a South Korean technology company known for its search engine, Naver, which is one of the most popular in South Korea. Founded in 1999, the company offers a wide range of services including web portals, online shopping, digital comics, AI-powered services, and its messaging app, LINE, which is widely used across Asia. Naver also operates a cloud platform and is a key player in South Korea’s tech ecosystem, fostering innovation in AI, content creation, and digital platforms.
About this recipe
Naver Map is a mapping and navigation service by Naver Corporation, offering comprehensive features like real-time traffic information, turn-by-turn navigation, public transit routes, and location searches across South Korea. It provides multiple modes of travel, including driving, walking, and public transportation, making it a widely used tool for both personal and business navigation. Naver Map also integrates with other Naver services, enabling users to explore nearby points of interest such as restaurants and stores.
