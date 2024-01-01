About Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation is a South Korean technology company known for its search engine, Naver, which is one of the most popular in South Korea. Founded in 1999, the company offers a wide range of services including web portals, online shopping, digital comics, AI-powered services, and its messaging app, LINE, which is widely used across Asia. Naver also operates a cloud platform and is a key player in South Korea’s tech ecosystem, fostering innovation in AI, content creation, and digital platforms.

About this recipe

Naver Pay is a secure digital payment platform that enables users to make online transactions, pay bills, and purchase goods and services. It integrates seamlessly with Naver's ecosystem and supports various payment methods such as credit cards and bank accounts. Users can manage their transactions, track purchase histories, and benefit from reward programs. Naver Pay is widely used for e-commerce and everyday payments in South Korea, offering convenience and security.