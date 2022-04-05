Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Netlify Identity

Netlify Identity

14.4K records

Key facts about Netlify Identity

Records
14424 records
Websites tracked
14424 websites use Netlify Identity
Industries
Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Netlify

Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. The company provides hosting for websites whose source files are stored in the version control system Git and then generated into static web content files served via a Content Delivery Network. Given the limitations of the purely static model, the company later expanded services to include content management systems, and features of serverless computing to handle websites with interactive features.

About this recipe

Netlify Identity service brings a full suite of authentication functionality, backed by the GoTrue API. This allows you to manage and authenticate users on your site or app, without requiring them to be users of Netlify or any other service. You can use this for gated content, site administration, and more.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Netlify Platform

    Netlify providers hosting and server-less backend services for web applications and static websites.

    1.2M records