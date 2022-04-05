Recipe details
Netlify Identity
Key facts about Netlify Identity
- Records
- 14424 records
- Websites tracked
- 14424 websites use Netlify Identity
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Netlify
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. The company provides hosting for websites whose source files are stored in the version control system Git and then generated into static web content files served via a Content Delivery Network. Given the limitations of the purely static model, the company later expanded services to include content management systems, and features of serverless computing to handle websites with interactive features.
About this recipe
Netlify Identity service brings a full suite of authentication functionality, backed by the GoTrue API. This allows you to manage and authenticate users on your site or app, without requiring them to be users of Netlify or any other service. You can use this for gated content, site administration, and more.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Netlify Platform
Netlify providers hosting and server-less backend services for web applications and static websites.1.2M records