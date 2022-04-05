Recipes overview
Netlify Identity
9.3K records
Security
About
Netlify Identity service brings a full suite of authentication functionality, backed by the GoTrue API. This allows you to manage and authenticate users on your site or app, without requiring them to be users of Netlify or any other service. You can use this for gated content, site administration, and more.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.