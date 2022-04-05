Recipe details
Netlify Platform
Key facts about Netlify Platform
- Records
- 1166061 records
- Websites tracked
- 1166061 websites use Netlify Platform
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Netlify
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. The company provides hosting for websites whose source files are stored in the version control system Git and then generated into static web content files served via a Content Delivery Network. Given the limitations of the purely static model, the company later expanded services to include content management systems, and features of serverless computing to handle websites with interactive features.
About this recipe
Netlify providers hosting and server-less backend services for web applications and static websites. Netlify is a web developer platform that multiplies productivity by unifying the elements of the modern decoupled web, from local development to advanced edge logic.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Netlify Identity
Netlify Identity allows you to manage and authenticate users on your site or app, without requiring them to be users of Netlify or any other service.14.4K records