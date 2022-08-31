Recipe details
All New gTLD domains
Key facts about All New gTLD domains
- Records
- 57082967 records
- Websites tracked
- 57082967 websites use All New gTLD domains
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Dataprovider Research
Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.
About this recipe
The aim of the New gTLD Program is to add an unlimited number of new generic Top Level Domains to the root zone in order to enhance competition, innovation, and consumer choice. These New gTLDs can be connected to brands, communities or geographical locations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
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