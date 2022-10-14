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Recipe details

New Relic

New Relic

3.6M recordsNYSE:NEWR

Key facts about New Relic

Records
3602602 records
Websites tracked
3602602 websites use New Relic
Stock ticker
NYSE:NEWR
Industries
Asset management
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About New Relic

New Relic is a technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track the performance of their services. Lew Cirne founded New Relic in 2008 and became the company's CEO. The name "New Relic" is an anagram of founder Lew Cirne's name. New Relic is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Customers use New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market.

About this recipe

New Relic's technology, delivered in a software as a service (SaaS) model, monitors Web and mobile applications in real-time with support for custom-built plugins to collect arbitrary data.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments