About New Relic

New Relic is a technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track the performance of their services. Lew Cirne founded New Relic in 2008 and became the company's CEO. The name "New Relic" is an anagram of founder Lew Cirne's name. New Relic is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Customers use New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market.