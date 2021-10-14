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Recipe details
Newtek Business Services
12.4K recordsNASDAQ:NEWT
Key facts about Newtek Business Services
- Records
- 12359 records
- Websites tracked
- 12359 websites use Newtek Business Services
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:NEWT
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including electronic merchant payment processing, website hosting, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, data storage, insurance, accounts receivable financing, and payroll management.
About this recipe
Newtek Business Services provides offers a complete range of managed IT services, secure private cloud hosting, full web ecommerce, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. They have experience leveraging a broad range of technology solutions and services that enable your business to operate more efficiently and securely.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research