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Recipe details

Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services

12.4K recordsNASDAQ:NEWT

Key facts about Newtek Business Services

Records
12359 records
Websites tracked
12359 websites use Newtek Business Services
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:NEWT
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including electronic merchant payment processing, website hosting, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, data storage, insurance, accounts receivable financing, and payroll management.

About this recipe

Newtek Business Services provides offers a complete range of managed IT services, secure private cloud hosting, full web ecommerce, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. They have experience leveraging a broad range of technology solutions and services that enable your business to operate more efficiently and securely.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research