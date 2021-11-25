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Recipe details
Nicepage
44.2K records
Key facts about Nicepage
- Records
- 44175 records
- Websites tracked
- 44175 websites use Nicepage
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Nicepage
Nicepage builds mobile-friendly websites. Nicepage allows you to create a fully working website online, while allowing to use a collection of ready to use templates.
About this recipe
Nicepage generates mobile-friendly websites with the clean HTML code. Only Nicepage is available for Windows, Mac OS, WordPress, Joomla and online.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites