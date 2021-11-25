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Recipe details

Nicepage

Nicepage

44.2K records

Key facts about Nicepage

Records
44175 records
Websites tracked
44175 websites use Nicepage
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Nicepage

Nicepage builds mobile-friendly websites. Nicepage allows you to create a fully working website online, while allowing to use a collection of ready to use templates.

About this recipe

Nicepage generates mobile-friendly websites with the clean HTML code. Only Nicepage is available for Windows, Mac OS, WordPress, Joomla and online.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites