About Notion

Notion is an all-in-one workspace software that offers versatile tools for productivity, collaboration, and organization. Founded in 2013 by Ivan Zhao and Simon Last, Notion gained significant popularity for its flexible and user-friendly interface. Users can create, edit, and manage various types of content, from notes and documents to databases and wikis, all within a single platform. Notion also supports real-time collaboration, offers a variety of templates, and integrates with other apps and services. Available on web browsers, desktop (macOS and Windows), and mobile (iOS and Android) platforms, Notion is widely used for personal, team, and organizational productivity needs.