About Notion

Notion is an all-in-one workspace software that offers versatile tools for productivity, collaboration, and organization. Founded in 2013 by Ivan Zhao and Simon Last, Notion gained significant popularity for its flexible and user-friendly interface. Users can create, edit, and manage various types of content, from notes and documents to databases and wikis, all within a single platform. Notion also supports real-time collaboration, offers a variety of templates, and integrates with other apps and services. Available on web browsers, desktop (macOS and Windows), and mobile (iOS and Android) platforms, Notion is widely used for personal, team, and organizational productivity needs.

About this recipe

Notion is a powerful all-in-one workspace that combines productivity tools with some content management system (CMS) capabilities. With Notion, users can organize, collaborate, and manage their content efficiently. Its flexible hierarchical structure allows users to create pages, subpages, and nested databases to categorize and structure their content. The rich text editing features provide a wide range of formatting options for creating visually appealing content. Notion's databases enable users to create custom data structures and templates to manage content effectively. With version history and collaboration features, teams can work together in real-time, track changes, and control access to ensure secure content management.