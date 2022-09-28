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Recipe details

NS1 DNS

NS1 DNS

2.4M records

Key facts about NS1 DNS

Records
2373072 records
Websites tracked
2373072 websites use NS1 DNS
Categories
DNS
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About NS1

NS1 is an authoritative DNS company headquartered in New York City with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Londonderry, NH, Brighton, UK, and Singapore.

About this recipe

NS1 is a provider of a managed DNS service for advanced traffic routing, automation & application resiliency.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites