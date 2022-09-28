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Recipe details
NS1 DNS
2.4M records
Key facts about NS1 DNS
- Records
- 2373072 records
- Websites tracked
- 2373072 websites use NS1 DNS
- Categories
- DNS
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About NS1
NS1 is an authoritative DNS company headquartered in New York City with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Londonderry, NH, Brighton, UK, and Singapore.
About this recipe
NS1 is a provider of a managed DNS service for advanced traffic routing, automation & application resiliency.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites