Recipe details
Okta Identity Engine
Key facts about Okta Identity Engine
- Records
- 260 records
- Websites tracked
- 260 websites use Okta Identity Engine
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:OKTA
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Okta
Okta, founded in 2009, is an American publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.
About this recipe
The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every identity experience, breaking apart pre-defined authentication, authorization and registration flows. Customers can create dynamic, context-based user journeys, unlocking passwordless experiences, progressive profiling and per-app branding. For the customer to use his own domain for email he must setup SPF records. That is what this recipes shows.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Okta Sign-In Widget
Widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications.274 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA