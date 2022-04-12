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Recipe details

Okta Identity Engine

Okta Identity Engine

260 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA

Key facts about Okta Identity Engine

Records
260 records
Websites tracked
260 websites use Okta Identity Engine
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:OKTA
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Okta

Okta, founded in 2009, is an American publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.

About this recipe

The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every identity experience, breaking apart pre-defined authentication, authorization and registration flows. Customers can create dynamic, context-based user journeys, unlocking passwordless experiences, progressive profiling and per-app branding. For the customer to use his own domain for email he must setup SPF records. That is what this recipes shows.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Okta Sign-In Widget

    Widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications.

    274 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA