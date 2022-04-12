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Recipe details

Okta Sign-In Widget

Okta Sign-In Widget

274 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA

Key facts about Okta Sign-In Widget

Records
274 records
Websites tracked
274 websites use Okta Sign-In Widget
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:OKTA
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Okta

Okta, founded in 2009, is an American publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.

About this recipe

The Okta Sign-In Widget is a Javascript widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications. The widget is used on Okta's default signin page to start an Okta SSO session and set the Okta session cookie in the web browser. A custom Okta-hosted signin page can be configured to use your organization's domain name and branding.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Okta Identity Engine

    The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every access experience: identify, authorize, enroll and issue.

    260 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA