Recipe details
Okta Sign-In Widget
Key facts about Okta Sign-In Widget
- Records
- 274 records
- Websites tracked
- 274 websites use Okta Sign-In Widget
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:OKTA
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Okta
Okta, founded in 2009, is an American publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.
About this recipe
The Okta Sign-In Widget is a Javascript widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications. The widget is used on Okta's default signin page to start an Okta SSO session and set the Okta session cookie in the web browser. A custom Okta-hosted signin page can be configured to use your organization's domain name and branding.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Okta Identity Engine
The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every access experience: identify, authorize, enroll and issue.260 recordsNASDAQ:OKTA