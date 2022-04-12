Okta, founded in 2009, is an American publicly traded identity and access management company based in San Francisco. It provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. It was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017.

About this recipe

The Okta Sign-In Widget is a Javascript widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications. The widget is used on Okta's default signin page to start an Okta SSO session and set the Okta session cookie in the web browser. A custom Okta-hosted signin page can be configured to use your organization's domain name and branding.