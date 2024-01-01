One.com Hosting
About group.one
group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
One.com offers shared, WordPress, and VPS hosting plans, each tailored to different needs and designed for simplicity and affordability. Their hosting services include a free domain name, website builder, email accounts, SSL certificates, and reliable customer support, making them an attractive option for individuals and small businesses seeking a user-friendly hosting experience without advanced technical skills.
