About group.one

group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath

About this recipe

One.com is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar that enables individuals and businesses to search for, register, and manage domain names. As a registrar, One.com acts as an intermediary, registering domains on behalf of clients with the appropriate domain registries. They offer a variety of domain extensions, including popular ones like .com and .org, as well as the .one top-level domain (TLD), which they manage through their subsidiary, One Registry. In addition to domain registration, One.com provides services such as web hosting, email hosting, and a website builder, offering comprehensive solutions for establishing and maintaining an online presence.