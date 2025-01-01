Free demoLog in
One.com SSL

274.3K records
Security
About group.one

group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath

About this recipe

One.com provides free Wildcard SSL certificates with all hosting plans, ensuring secure encryption for websites and their subdomains. The SSL is powered by Let’s Encrypt, protecting data transmission and enhancing website credibility. One.com also allows users to enforce HTTPS redirection for improved security and SEO benefits.

