group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
One.com Webshop is an easy-to-use e-commerce solution integrated with One.com's Website Builder, allowing users to create and manage an online store without coding. It offers unlimited products, secure payment options (Stripe, PayPal), flexible shipping settings, and built-in marketing tools like discount codes and SEO optimization. With inventory management, analytics, and seamless integration with Google Ads, One.com's Webshop is ideal for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking for a simple yet powerful online store solution.
