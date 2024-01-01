One Registry
About group.one
group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
ONE Registry is the registry operator for the .ONE top-level domain (TLD). They aim to provide a unique and memorable namespace for individuals and businesses looking to establish a strong online identity. By offering a dedicated and distinctive domain extension, ONE Registry enables registrants to create a more cohesive and recognizable digital presence, fostering better engagement and connection with their audience.
