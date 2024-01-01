About OpenAI

OpenAI is a leading artificial intelligence research company founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others, focused on developing safe and beneficial AI. Initially established as a nonprofit, OpenAI shifted to a "capped-profit" model to balance ethical goals with the ability to attract funding. The company is known for developing advanced AI models like GPT, DALL-E, and Codex, which support applications in language generation, image creation, and programming. OpenAI’s mission emphasizes the safe development of AGI to ensure broad benefits for humanity.