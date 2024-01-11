Free demoLog in
About OpenCart

OpenCart, originally created in 1998 as "dpCart" and later rebranded as OpenCart in 2005 by Daniel Kerr, is an open-source e-commerce platform known for its simplicity and user-friendly interface. It has evolved through multiple versions, with an active community and marketplace for extensions and themes, making it a popular choice for small to medium-sized businesses seeking to establish an online presence. OpenCart continues to adapt to changing e-commerce trends, offering accessible and effective solutions for online retailers.

About this recipe

OpenCart is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows businesses to create and manage their online stores. With its user-friendly interface, customizable designs, and extensive range of extensions, OpenCart provides businesses with a flexible solution to establish their online presence.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

