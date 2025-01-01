About OpenResty

OpenResty is an open-source web platform that integrates Nginx with LuaJIT, enabling developers to build scalable web applications, services, and dynamic gateways. OpenResty was initially created by Yichun Zhang in 2007 as an open-source project. The software was originally sponsored by Taobao before 2011 and was mainly supported by Cloudflare from 2012 to 2016. In 2017, Yichun Zhang and Junlin Chen founded OpenResty Inc., headquartered in San Mateo, California, to provide commercial support and enterprise solutions based on the OpenResty platform.

About this recipe

OpenResty combines an enhanced version of the Nginx core with LuaJIT, along with numerous Lua libraries and third-party Nginx modules. This integration allows for high-performance, non-blocking I/O operations, facilitating the development of applications capable of handling millions of requests per second. Enterprise products include OpenResty XRay™, a troubleshooting and profiling tool, and OpenResty Edge™, a distributed gateway software designed for efficient traffic management and scalability.