Open-Xchange offers software that includes a set of applications for email, contacts, calendars, media, and documents. It integrates message streams from Google Mail, Hotmail, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and can be used as an alternative with integrated functionality similar to Microsoft Exchange Server and Office 365.
