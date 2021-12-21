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Recipe details

Open-Xchange

Open-Xchange

312K records

Key facts about Open-Xchange

Records
312047 records
Websites tracked
312047 websites use Open-Xchange
Industries
Hosting, Registrars
Categories
Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Open-Xchange

Founded in 2005 by Rafael Laguna and Frank Hoberg, Open-Xchange started as a Linux-based email and groupware solution that was positioned as an open-source alternative to Microsoft Exchange.

About this recipe

Open-Xchange offers software that includes a set of applications for email, contacts, calendars, media, and documents. It integrates message streams from Google Mail, Hotmail, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and can be used as an alternative with integrated functionality similar to Microsoft Exchange Server and Office 365.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites