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Recipe details
Open-Xchange
312K records
Key facts about Open-Xchange
- Records
- 312047 records
- Websites tracked
- 312047 websites use Open-Xchange
- Industries
- Hosting, Registrars
- Categories
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Open-Xchange
Founded in 2005 by Rafael Laguna and Frank Hoberg, Open-Xchange started as a Linux-based email and groupware solution that was positioned as an open-source alternative to Microsoft Exchange.
About this recipe
Open-Xchange offers software that includes a set of applications for email, contacts, calendars, media, and documents. It integrates message streams from Google Mail, Hotmail, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and can be used as an alternative with integrated functionality similar to Microsoft Exchange Server and Office 365.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites